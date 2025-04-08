Srinagar Diary | Rijiju’s tryst with tulips and Abdullahs in J&K

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Monday visited Tulip Garden in Srinagar, where 1.7 million tulips are in full bloom. “A refreshing morning walk amid the vibrant hues of the Tulip Garden in Srinagar, J&K, with CM @OmarAbdullah ji and glad to meet Dr Farooq Abdullah. Nature at its finest & conversations filled with warmth & vision,” Rijiju wrote on X. The union minister also met with the gardeners there and appreciated their efforts. Since being thrown open to visitors on March 26, the garden — spread over 450 kanals of land — has attracted 3,89,608 visitors in 12 days.

KFF chief gives up path & politics of separatism

At long last, Kashmir Freedom Front (KFF) chief Bashir Ahmad Andrabi has decided to give up separatist politics and pledged his allegiance to the Constitution of India. Andrabi announced in a signed declaration that neither he nor his KFF has any ties with the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) — whether it is the hardline Geelani faction or the moderate Mirwaiz one. “We strongly oppose the ideology of Hurriyat, as it has failed to effectively address the aspirations and grievances of the people of J&K,” he said. His dissociation from the APHC politics follows a growing trend of separatist leaders quitting Hurriyat.

J&K Apni Party set to challenge Waqf law in SC

The recent passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in both Houses of Parliament has created quite a political stir. Though the President has given her assent to the Bill and it has become a law, political parties strongly opposed to the legislation won’t go quietly. After the Congress, the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party has also decided to challenge the Waqf legislation in the Supreme Court. Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari has urged the Centre to reconsider the law and consult with community leaders, scholars and legal experts on the issue. “We have decided to move the apex court to ensure that the Waqf amendments are reversed and justice is served,” Bukhari said.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com