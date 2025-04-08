Thane men beat up women for saying 'excuse me' instead of speaking in Marathi

THANE: Two women, one of them carrying a baby in her arms, were on Tuesday beaten up in Dombivli in the district for allegedly saying "excuse me" instead of speaking in Marathi.

As a video of the incident went viral, police said they were conducting preliminary probe.

The incident took place in the morning when the women, who were on a two-wheeler, were entering the premises of the housing society where they lived.

When the woman who was riding the scooter said "excuse me" to a young man who was obstructing the entrance, he allegedly took offence, demanding that she speak in Marathi, she claimed.