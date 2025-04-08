Three more J&K organisations break away from Hurriyat, back Constitution: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is currently on a three-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir, on Tuesday announced that three organisations, the Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and the Kashmir Freedom Front, have disassociated themselves from the separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference.

The Home Minister, while making the announcement, asserted that the move demonstrated the trust of the people of the Union Territory in the Indian Constitution.

“Three more organisations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people’s trust in the Constitution of India within the valley,” Shah said in one of his posts on X.

In the same post, the Home Minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for “a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today”, as a total of 11 such organisations have so far shunned separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for the Constitution of India.

During his visit, Shah inspected a forward post, ‘Vinay’, along the India-Pakistan International Border in Kathua on Monday. He is scheduled to hold a meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday to review the security situation in the Union Territory.