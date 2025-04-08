Two held in connection with blast at BJP leader's Jalandhar home; Police suspect 'major conspiracy' by ISI, Bishnoi gang

CHANDIGARH: Two persons have been arrested in connection with a blast at Punjab BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

He further said the e-rickshaw used in the crime has also been recovered.

Addressing the media here, Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said the crime was committed to disturb communal harmony.

"It was a major conspiracy of Pakistan's ISI. Zeeshan Akhtar, who is an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and (Pakistani gangster) Shahzad Bhatti, they had hatched a conspiracy," said Shukla.