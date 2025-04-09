Amended Waqf Act will not be implemented in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 9 assured that she would not allow the amended Waqf Act to be implemented in West Bengal.

The CM also stated that she would not allow the 'divide and rule' of Muslims.

Speaking at an event organised by the Jain community, Mamata said Muslims in Bengal need not worry. “I know you are hurt by the Waqf Amendment Act but nothing of that sort will happen in Bengal that divides and rules us ,” Mamata added.

“We have 33 per cent Muslims here. They have been living here for centuries. It is my duty to protect them,” she added

In a veiled attack at the BJP, Mamata said 'they' say Hindus are unprotected here. “If I am invited by the Jain community, won’t I attend? I will. Who protects the Hindus here? This is your home, too. We believe in live and let live,” said Mamata.