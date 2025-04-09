Amended Waqf Act will not be implemented in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 9 assured that she would not allow the amended Waqf Act to be implemented in West Bengal.
The CM also stated that she would not allow the 'divide and rule' of Muslims.
Speaking at an event organised by the Jain community, Mamata said Muslims in Bengal need not worry. “I know you are hurt by the Waqf Amendment Act but nothing of that sort will happen in Bengal that divides and rules us ,” Mamata added.
“We have 33 per cent Muslims here. They have been living here for centuries. It is my duty to protect them,” she added
In a veiled attack at the BJP, Mamata said 'they' say Hindus are unprotected here. “If I am invited by the Jain community, won’t I attend? I will. Who protects the Hindus here? This is your home, too. We believe in live and let live,” said Mamata.
The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 was cleared by both the Houses of the Indian parliament last week, overriding criticism from the Opposition.
The Waqf boards and tribunals, which will also have non-Muslim members, must provide valid documents to claim a property as Waqf, though the final decision will rest with the government.
Unlike the previous law where the Waqf tribunals decision was considered final, the new bill allows for judicial intervention in case of disputes.
A centralised registration system will be brought into effect where all Waqf properties would have to be registered within six months of the new law coming into effect.
For new properties to be registered under the Waqf boards, submissions will have to be made via the new registration system.
“Don’t worry. Didi is here. Didi will protect you and your property,” Mamata Banerjee said.