Ammonia gas leak at factory in Madhya Pradesh causes panic, workers shifted

RATLAM: An ammonia gas leak at a factory in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district affected some people and triggered a panic, prompting authorities to shift workers from the unit, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Jaora town of the district at around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, following which police, fire brigade and administration authorities rushed to the site and stopped the leakage, they said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Trilochan Gaud said the ammonia gas leak occurred at Porwal Ice Factory in Jaora town.

"Prima facie, it was an ammonia leak. The police and the administration immediately sprinkled water, stopped the gas leak and brought the situation under control," Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said.