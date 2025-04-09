Anti-Dalit mindset: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP after leader 'purifies' Rajasthan temple

AHMEDABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP of having an "anti-Dalit mindset" after its leader sprinkled Ganga water at a Ram temple in Rajasthan's Alwar to "purify" it following Congress' Tikaram Jully's participation in the consecration ceremony there.

He also asserted that the country will be run by the Constitution and its ideals, not by 'Manusmriti' "which considers Bahujans as second class citizens".

The Congress on Tuesday had accused the BJP of being "anti-Dalit" and demanded an apology from its top leadership after a party leader sprinkled Ganga water at a Ram temple in Alwar to "purify" it following Jully's participation in the consecration ceremony there.