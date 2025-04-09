Ayodhya temple in final phase, 'Ram Darbar' to be enshrined on first floor on April 30

LUCKNOW: ‘Raja Ram’ (Ram, the emperor) will be consecrated in the royal court on the first floor of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in June this year.

The idol of Lord Ram with Goddess Sita and courtiers will be placed in the royal court on the day of ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ on April 30, this year.

As the construction of Ram temple, commenced in 2020 following the Supreme Court order on November 9, 2019 is nearing the completion, the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is sorting out the dates for the consecration of the idols of deities on the upper floors of the temple.

Confirming the enshrinement of ‘Ram Darbar’ on the first floor of the upcoming temple on April 9, temple trust general secretary Champat Rai said that while the Ram Darbar will be enshrined on the first floor just above the sanctum sanctorum where Ram Lalla resides, six additional temples within the parkota (secuirty wall) would house idols of Lord Surya, Goddess Bhagwati, Annapurna, Shivling, Ganpati, and Lord Hanuman.

"On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the Ram Darbar will be ceremoniously placed on the first floor. A three-day Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled for some time in June during which sacred rituals like Jalavas, Annavas, Aushadhivas, and Shayyavas will be performed by the high priests in the presence of all trust members," he added.