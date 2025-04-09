Ayodhya temple in final phase, 'Ram Darbar' to be enshrined on first floor on April 30

LUCKNOW: ‘Raja Ram’ (Ram, the emperor) will be consecrated in the royal court on the first floor of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in June this year.
The idol of Lord Ram with Goddess Sita and courtiers will be placed in the royal court on the day of ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ on April 30, this year.
As the construction of Ram temple, commenced in 2020 following the Supreme Court order on November 9, 2019 is nearing the completion, the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is sorting out the dates for the consecration of the idols of deities on the upper floors of the temple.
Confirming the enshrinement of ‘Ram Darbar’ on the first floor of the upcoming temple on April 9, temple trust general secretary Champat Rai said that while the Ram Darbar will be enshrined on the first floor just above the sanctum sanctorum where Ram Lalla resides, six additional temples within the parkota (secuirty wall) would house idols of Lord Surya, Goddess Bhagwati, Annapurna, Shivling, Ganpati, and Lord Hanuman.
"On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the Ram Darbar will be ceremoniously placed on the first floor. A three-day Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled for some time in June during which sacred rituals like Jalavas, Annavas, Aushadhivas, and Shayyavas will be performed by the high priests in the presence of all trust members," he added.
He further sated: "In the Sapt Mandap section of the temple, idols of revered figures such as Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vashishtha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Agastya Muni, Nishad Raj, Shabari, and Ahalya will be installed."
"All these idols are being crafted from pristine white Makrana marble in Jaipur, and their sculpting work is in the final phase. Preparations are in full swing for the deities' decoration, attire, and ornamentation," he said.
As per the sources, the idols are being sculpted by main sculptor Prashant Pandey who is working with a team of 20 on different idols in Jaipur.
Champat Rai further stated that the statue of Tulsidas, who wrote the epic ‘Ramcharitmanas,’ has already been installed and it can be visited by devotees at the Yatri Suvidha Kendra pavilion.
"The transportation of the newly sculpted idols from Japur to Ayodhya will start from April 15. As they arrive, the idols will be placed in their designated locations. Larsen & Toubro is overseeing the installation of all 18 statues," said Rai.
Rai said that an idol of Lakshmanji, the younger brother of Lord Ram, will be installed in the Sheshavatar Temple.
"Work on Sheshavatar Temple will begin, which requires the removal of the tower cranes currently in place. Once cleared, construction of the northern and southern sections of the temple rampart will commence. The entire construction of the Ram Temple is projected to be completed by October 2025," he added.
Moreover, four grand entrance gates are being constructed -- the Northern Gate, Crossing-11 Gate, Crossing-3 Gate, and the Main Entrance of Ram Janmabhoomi.
These gates will be named after the great spiritual traditions of Ramanujacharya, Shankaracharya, Madhvacharya, and Ramanandacharya, symbolizing India's spiritual richness and its unity.
Champat Rai also mentioned that the temple’s Shikhar (spire) was consecrated and other structural elements including Dhwaj Dand (rod holding the flag), will be installed in phases.
Statues of Purandar Das and the symbolic Squirrel of Prayagraj would also be placed within the temple premises.