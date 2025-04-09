Bihar BJP Minister distributes blankets in summer; RJD calls out 'bizarre behaviour'

PATNA: Bihar Sports Minister Surendra Kumar Mehta courted controversy after he posted a video of himself distributing blankets when the temperature touched a sweltering 40 degrees Celsius.

The minister distributed traditional clothes and blankets to around 700 people belonging to economically weaker sections of society at an event held at Ahiyapur village under Mansurchak block in Begusarai district to mark the foundation day of the BJP.

“The minister honoured the people by handing them over ‘ang vastra’ to mark the party’s foundation day on April 6,” said a senior BJP leader.

“The beneficiaries needed clothes. We chose the occasion to provide them with traditional ‘ang vastra’. However, blankets were also handed over to the people,” a close confidante of the minister told this reporter over the phone.

The minister Mehta, BJP MLA from Bachhwara, could not be contacted for his comment despite repeated attempts.

While distributing the blankets, the minister had, however, described the event as a sign of gratitude and honour towards people of the constituency.