Censor Board asks ‘Phule’ makers to drop caste terms after objections from Brahmin groups; release pushed

MUMBAI: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed the makers of Phule—a biopic on social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule—to remove several caste-related terms, following objections raised by Brahmin community associations.

The film, directed by Ananth Mahadevan and starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha in the lead roles, was initially scheduled to release on April 11, 2025, to mark Mahatma Phule’s birth anniversary. However, following the controversy, the release has been rescheduled to April 21.

The CBFC's directive includes the removal of terms such as ‘Mahar’, ‘Mang’, ‘Peshvai’, and ‘Manu’s system of caste’, which are considered 'sensitive'. The move comes after the Brahmin Federation, led by President Anand Dave, alleged that the film promotes casteism and portrays Brahmins in a negative light.

Dave argued that while the film highlights caste-based discrimination, it ignores the contributions of Brahmins who supported Mahatma Phule’s reform efforts. “The story is one-sided. We are not against showing the truth, but it should be inclusive. The film could stoke caste-based tensions,” he said.