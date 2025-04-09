Chhattisgarh police bust illegal online inter-state cricket betting racket, 10 arrested in Delhi

RAIPUR: The Baloda bazar district police of Chhattisgarh, pursuing a vital clue, busted an interstate gang operating illegal online cricket betting worth multiple crores and arrested 10 people, including their major bookies from rented houses in Delhi.

All 10 accused were part of an online IPL cricket betting syndicate. Those arrested are from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh even and the hunt is on to nab their other accomplices.

“The arrested accused were also found to be using a CBTF panel that offers cricket betting tips. We got an initial vital clue from two arrested persons engaged in online cricket betting fraud in the Bhatapara city of Baloda Bazar. We carried out extensive work on the acquired information and later sent a police team to Delhi",said Vijay Agrawal, Baloda Bazar district police chief.

"Ten bookies were arrested from two different locations in the national capital. Eight laptops, 52 mobile handsets, cash, bank chequebooks, digital devices and other paraphernalia used in the gambling operation were recovered from their place of operation”, he added.