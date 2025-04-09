Congress leader Alok Mishra's remark over 'questionable' appointments sparks stir at AICC meet

AHMEDABAD: Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Alok Mishra sparked a stir over 'questionable' appointments within the organisation at the Congress national convention in Gujarat on April 9.
During a heated resolution discussion, AICC members openly flagged the party's internal lapses.
He alleged that a city president was appointed despite his sons being affiliated with rival parties -- one with the SP (Smajwadi Party), the other with the BJP.
His explosive remarks, delivered from the stage, drew unexpected applause from the party high command.
"I've been with Congress since 1982, and today I say -- forget the BJP for now, first stop fighting among ourselves," said Congress leader Alok Mishra.
"Once the high command decides, we stand united. No infighting until Congress returns to power. We’ll leap only after the party rises again," he said.
Questioning senior leadership, Alok Mishra said, "Rahulji, Khargeji, if you're serious about removing the BJP and the BJP’s proxies within Congress, then answer this, Can a city president whose one son is in SP and the other in BJP be trusted to lead? If that's the standard, we’ll accept him too -- but let’s be clear about what we are endorsing."
"In Kanpur, we secured 4.22 lakh votes -- an unprecedented mandate since 1947," said Alok Mishra.
"I respect the power given to city presidents, but let’s set one rule -- no city or district president should contest elections. Their job is to build the organization, not chase tickets. Otherwise, every president will turn into a candidate, and the party will suffer."