Congress leader Alok Mishra's remark over 'questionable' appointments sparks stir at AICC meet

AHMEDABAD: Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Alok Mishra sparked a stir over 'questionable' appointments within the organisation at the Congress national convention in Gujarat on April 9.

During a heated resolution discussion, AICC members openly flagged the party's internal lapses.

He alleged that a city president was appointed despite his sons being affiliated with rival parties -- one with the SP (Smajwadi Party), the other with the BJP.

His explosive remarks, delivered from the stage, drew unexpected applause from the party high command.

"I've been with Congress since 1982, and today I say -- forget the BJP for now, first stop fighting among ourselves," said Congress leader Alok Mishra.

"Once the high command decides, we stand united. No infighting until Congress returns to power. We’ll leap only after the party rises again," he said.