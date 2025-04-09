Craving for chicken landed fake cardiologist N John Camm in MP police's custody

Yadav’s ongoing questioning and revelations

Currently in police remand in MP's Damoh district, Yadav (being probed over allegations of the deaths of seven patients after minimally invasive surgical procedures) has revealed that he changed his name from Narendra Yadav to N John Camm, owing to a five-year-old ban imposed on him by authorities in India during 2015.

"He was banned from any kind of medical practice by authorities in 2015, following a case against him in Noida (UP) for forging documents related to medical qualifications and experience. Owing to it only, he changed his name from Narendra Yadav to N John Camm (which resembled the name of famous British clinical cardiologist John Camm) and started working again,” a senior Damoh police official told The New Indian Express.

Yadav's grilling has also revealed that he doesn't hail from Dehradun (Uttarakhand), but is instead a native of Kanpur (UP) and lived in a rented flat in Prayagraj district.

He completed his MBBS from North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri in 1996, but couldn't crack the MD exam, despite repeated attempts. Later, he did his MRCP and other courses from the UK and worked there for some years. He has also worked in Germany and the US and keeps on visiting Nuremberg.

Further, he has also worked in hospitals in other parts of India, including Hyderabad, Delhi and Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) and worked in the Mission Hospital in Damoh between December 2024 and February 2025 on the basis of the fake MD and DM (Cardiology) degrees for which he was booked by the Damoh Kotwali police on Sunday midnight.

As far as the seven deaths, which allegedly happened after angiography and angioplasty procedures at the Mission Hospital in Damoh (MP), at least three deaths are directly related to minimally invasive surgical procedures performed by Yadav.

"A team of cardiologists at the Jabalpur Medical College are in the final stages of their probe into the deaths," sources said.

According to the Damoh district police superintendent Shrutkirti Somvanshi, "It's still early days into Yadav's grilling and more disclosures are likely in the coming days. We'll request the central government's help in verifying the disclosures of Yadav's visits and working experience of UK, US and Germany, particularly as he has travelled multiple times to Nuremberg in Germany."