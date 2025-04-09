FIR lodged over offensive Facebook post against Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli

LUCKNOW: An FIR has been registered against Facebook user Abhishek Kumar Trivedi for posting "offensive and abusive content" targeting MP Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered by the district police on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rae Bareli District Congress Committee chief Pankaj Tiwari.

Tiwari claimed that Trivedi’s post caused public outrage and hurt his sentiments and those of other supporters of Rahul Gandhi.

Pankaj Tiwari, advocate and District Congress Committee President, Rae Bareli, said in his written complaint submitted to the Kotwali Nagar police station, that on April 7, Trivedi used his Facebook profile (ID: Abhishek Kumar Trivedi - Shiwanu) to post objectionable remarks aimed at tarnishing the image of the sitting MP of Rae Bareli and Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha.

According to the complaint, the language used in the post was not only insulting and unparliamentary but also appeared to be shared with malicious intent to provoke public sentiment and spread hatred and unrest in society.

The complainant attached a screenshot of the controversial post and the Facebook profile of the accused as evidence. Citing the seriousness and sensitive nature of the issue, Tiwari urged the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) under appropriate sections of the law and initiate strict legal action against the accused.

According to Additional SP, Raebareli, Sanjeev Sinha, the FIR was registered under the charges of 67 IT Act and a probe is underway in the case. The cyber cell team of UP police is working to trace the details of Abhishek Kumar Trivedi and his affiliations.