HIV outbreak grips Haridwar jail; 15 inmates test positive

DEHRADUN: A serious health crisis has erupted at Haridwar District Jail in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region, following the shocking discovery that fifteen inmates have tested positive for HIV.

This alarming revelation comes on the heels of similar anxieties in the Kumaon region, intensifying worries about the spread of the virus within the state's prison system.

The grim discovery was made during a routine medical check-up conducted on Monday, World Health Day. "Subsequent medical reports confirmed the HIV infections in 15 inmates," stated jail authorities, expressing deep concern about the outbreak.

DIG Jails Dadhi Ram Maurya told TNIE, "The Uttarakhand AIDS Control Society and Alliance India provide HIV screening kits in every jail, which is an ongoing process."

Haridwar Jail's high inmate population, currently around 1100, makes it particularly vulnerable to disease outbreaks, raising serious concerns about the health and safety of inmates.

Manoj Kumar Arya, Senior Superintendent of Haridwar Jail, officially confirmed the outbreak.

A concerning number of HIV infections have been identified within Haridwar District Jail, with authorities confirming 23 inmates have tested positive for the virus over the past four years.