HIV outbreak grips Haridwar jail; 15 inmates test positive

DEHRADUN: A serious health crisis has erupted at Haridwar District Jail in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region, following the shocking discovery that fifteen inmates have tested positive for HIV.
This alarming revelation comes on the heels of similar anxieties in the Kumaon region, intensifying worries about the spread of the virus within the state's prison system.
The grim discovery was made during a routine medical check-up conducted on Monday, World Health Day. "Subsequent medical reports confirmed the HIV infections in 15 inmates," stated jail authorities, expressing deep concern about the outbreak.
DIG Jails Dadhi Ram Maurya told TNIE, "The Uttarakhand AIDS Control Society and Alliance India provide HIV screening kits in every jail, which is an ongoing process."
Haridwar Jail's high inmate population, currently around 1100, makes it particularly vulnerable to disease outbreaks, raising serious concerns about the health and safety of inmates.
Manoj Kumar Arya, Senior Superintendent of Haridwar Jail, officially confirmed the outbreak.
A concerning number of HIV infections have been identified within Haridwar District Jail, with authorities confirming 23 inmates have tested positive for the virus over the past four years.
He further explained that the 23 cases were identified amongst inmates who entered the prison between 2021 and March 2025. "Periodically, among the inmates who arrived, some were found to be infected. The total number of such cases is 23," Arya confirmed.
Senior Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya of Haridwar Jail conveyed this information in his report to the IG Prisons Administration, highlighting the ongoing health monitoring within the jail and the identification of these cases through established protocols. This is not the first instance of such diagnoses; in 2017, 16 inmates were also found to be HIV-positive.
Dr. Singh emphasised the camp's comprehensive nature, noting that "extensive health screenings, including HIV tests and checks for other critical health indicators, were conducted for all inmates."