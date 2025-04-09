In oppn for 30 years, Congress adopts resolution at AICC session to get back to power in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A special resolution focusing on bringing the Congress back to power in Gujarat, where the BJP has been in power since 1995, was adopted during the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session here on Wednesday, a party leader said.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker confirmed that the resolution was adopted during the session held on the banks of the Sabarmati River here.

Addressing a press conference earlier while the session was underway, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said it was for the first time in his party's history when a state-specific resolution has been brought during an AICC session.

Titled 'Why Congress is needed in Gujarat', the resolution outlines the party's strategy to get back to power with the motto of "Nutan Gujarat, Nutan Congress' (new Gujarat, new Congress), he said.

When asked why this resolution has been brought, Ramesh said, "This session is being held in Gujarat and we are out of power in this state for the last 30 years."

"It was Congress which laid the foundation of Gujarat's development back in the 1960s and 70s. However, Gujarat's development suffered a blow under the BJP rule. That is why we are bringing this special resolution on Gujarat during today's session," he said.