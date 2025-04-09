Indian monsoon will be normal in 2025, says private weather agency Skymet

NEW DELHI: India's private weather forecasting agency Skymet has predicted a normal monsoon for 2025, estimating seasonal rainfall at 103 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) of 868.6 mm for the June–September period. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not yet released its forecast for this year’s monsoon.

With an error margin of ±5 per cent, Skymet anticipates a normal monsoon within the standard range of 96 per cent to 104 per cent of the LPA. According to the agency, only 20 per cent of the country is expected to receive below-normal rainfall, while the remaining 80 per cent will likely experience normal to above-normal precipitation.

Skymet’s forecast indicates favourable rainfall over Western and Southern India, particularly excess showers along the Western Ghats, including Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Goa.