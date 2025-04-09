J&K authorities prevent Muslim organisations from entering Mirwaiz's house for a meeting over Waqf Act

It stated that all lanes and bylanes leading to the residence of the mirwaiz have been "sealed."

"Religious representatives from all districts of J&K, including Ladakh, Kargil and Jammu belt had reached the valley to attend this important meet, aimed at discussing the serious concerns of the Muslim community regarding the recently passed Waqf Bill," it added.

In another X post, the Mirwaiz stated that Muslim scholars in the valley are denied the right to discuss and deliberate on such a serious issue.

"It is strange that even a discussion to deliberate on this serious issue and respond peacefully by Muslim scholars and religious institutes in this Muslim majority region is barred. When every political party could freely express their views on this issue in the Indian Parliament, this right should be extended to the Muslim political and religious representatives of J&K also," the post read.

"MMU has decided that the joint resolution on this matter prepared in consultation with all members will be read out in mosques and at all religious congregations coming Friday," he added.

"MMU extends its full support to @AIMPLB_Official and will stand by the Board in whatever course of action it deems appropriate to address the issues arising from the new law," he further stated.

The All Indian Muslim Perosnal Law Board (AIMPLB), along with other Muslim organisations and politicians, have approached the Supreme Court against the Waqf Act. The top court is set to hear the case on April 15.