Kharge declares 'second war of independence' against BJP-led government

AHMEDABAD: Calling it a 'second war of independence', Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on the Modi government, accusing it of perpetuating communalism, injustice, and inequality.

Addressing the AICC session, Kharge drew parallels with colonial rule, saying the same 'ills' once propagated by foreign rulers are now being advanced by the country’s government.

He said today’s regime is exploiting communalism just as the British once did. However, he vowed that the Congress will win the war.

Slamming the BJP’s eleven-year rule, he alleged continuous assaults on the Constitution, with institutions under siege and Opposition voices stifled, citing that Rahul Gandhi was being denied the chance to speak in Parliament.

Kharge also flagged foreign policy concerns, like the US. imposing a 26 per cent tariff on Indian imports, which went undebated in Parliament -- proof, he said, of the government's focus on polarisation over pressing issues.