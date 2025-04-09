No panchayats out of 2.15 lakh identified as 'Achievers' under the Sustainable Development Goals

NEW DELHI: In its first-ever assessment of panchayat development under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) found that none of the total 2.15 lakh panchayats have been categorized as 'Achievers' since the program's launched.
Additionally, only 0.3% of panchayats are considered close to the 'Achiever' category, while the rest lag significantly behind.
This assessment is based on a multidimensional index that measures the progress of panchayats according to SDG indicators set by the United Nations, which aim to eradicate poverty and create a sustainable world by 2030.
The MoPR has developed the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), launched in 2022, which evaluates the progress of gram panchayats based on nine indicators, including health, education, water and sanitation, poverty alleviation, and support for women and children.
The Index used validated data from 2.15 lakh GPs across 29 states and Union Territories. This index aims to foster data-driven governance at the grassroots level.
Panchayats are categorized based on their point scores into different groups: Achievers (over 90% score), Front Runners (75% to less than 90% score), Performers (60% to less than 75%), Aspirants (40% to less than 60%), and Beginners (below 40%).
The latest assessment for 2022-23 indicates that out of 216,000 Gram Panchayats (GPs), only 699 (0.3%) are classified as ‘Front Runners,’ 77,298 (35.8%) as ‘Performers,’ 132,392 (61.2%) as ‘Aspirants,’ and 5,896 (2.7%) as ‘Beginners.’ Not a single Gram Panchayat qualifies as an ‘Achiever.’
“As of now, no inter-state comparisons have been conducted,” stated a senior officer. “Such comparisons would provide valuable insights and allow states to learn specific lessons from one another.”
The PAI is a composite index based on 435 unique local indicators (331 mandatory and 104 optional), incorporating 566 unique data points across nine themes aligned with the National Indicator Framework. It aligns with the nine themes of the localized SDGs and integrates all 17 UN-led SDGs aiming to achieve the SDG agenda by 2030.
This index simplifies the alignment of global goals with local governance structures, making them more relevant and actionable for community-level implementation.
Meanwhile, the MoPR has issued an advisory to states regarding the release of PAI data and has organized dissemination workshops at the state, district, and block levels involving elected representatives and panchayat functionaries.