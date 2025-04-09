No panchayats out of 2.15 lakh identified as 'Achievers' under the Sustainable Development Goals

NEW DELHI: In its first-ever assessment of panchayat development under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) found that none of the total 2.15 lakh panchayats have been categorized as 'Achievers' since the program's launched.

Additionally, only 0.3% of panchayats are considered close to the 'Achiever' category, while the rest lag significantly behind.

This assessment is based on a multidimensional index that measures the progress of panchayats according to SDG indicators set by the United Nations, which aim to eradicate poverty and create a sustainable world by 2030.

The MoPR has developed the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), launched in 2022, which evaluates the progress of gram panchayats based on nine indicators, including health, education, water and sanitation, poverty alleviation, and support for women and children.

The Index used validated data from 2.15 lakh GPs across 29 states and Union Territories. This index aims to foster data-driven governance at the grassroots level.