Operation Brahma: 650 MT relief aid sent so far to quake-hit Myanmar; NDRF team returns

NEW DELHI: India has so far extended around 650 metric tons (MT) of relief material to quake-hit Myanmar as humanitarian assistance, sent through seven IAF aircraft and five Indian Navy ships as part of Operation Brahma, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

The Indian Army-led field hospital continues its humanitarian mission in Myanmar and its medical team has treated more than 1,300 patients, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters here.

"We are also in touch with Myanmarese authorities as to what more is required, and we stand ready to support Myanmar with whatever assistance that will be requested from their side," he said.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Myanmar last week, with the toll rising to over 3,000 people even as efforts to search through the rubble for survivors were winding down.

India mounted its relief mission 'Operation Brahma' as a swift response to the devastation caused by the earthquake that hit Myanmar as well as Thailand on March 28.

"So far, we have been able to extend around 650 MT of humanitarian assistance. These have been sent through seven Indian Air Force aircraft and five Indian Navy ships. We also sent an 80-member NDRF team to undertake search and rescue operation. They have conducted their mission and have finally returned home," Jaiswal said.

The field hospital unit in Mandalay comprising 118 personnel was deployed in Myanmar using two C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force which had taken off from Agra on March 29.

The head of Myanmar's military government, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on April 6 had visited the field hospital deployed by India as Indian Army doctors and personnel continued to render yeoman service to quake-affected people.

"So far more than 1,300 patients have been treated there, and each day it receives about 250 people (seeking treatment). The Senior General has also visited it...and our assistance has been very well appreciated," Jaiswal said.

Asked what kind of injuries are being reported at the field hopsital, the MEA spokesperson said cuts and other kinds of wounds. These patients are being operated on for "all sorts of injuries", he said.

Jaiswal during his weekly media briefing also recalled the meeting on April 4 between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Senior General Min, on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

"The leaders exchanged notes on India's relief assistance provided to Myanmar as part of Operation Brahma. Senior General expressed his gratitude for the assistance being rendered by India," he said.

Army officials said that on April 8, about 258 patients were treated by evening, and 27 minor surgeries and six major surgeries were performed by the field hospital team.