PM Modi invokes spiritual power of Navkar Mantra, urges nation to adopt nine resolutions

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attired in the traditional white attire of Jainism and barefoot, participated in the Navkar Mahamantra Divas on Wednesday, where he shared his profound spiritual experience of the Navkar Mantra and urged the nation to adopt nine resolutions rooted in the values of Jainism and sustainable living.
Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the mantra’s ability to bring peace and mental stability. “The mantra is a unified flow of energy, embodying stability, equanimity, and a harmonious rhythm of consciousness and inner light,” he said, reciting its sacred verses and describing the experience as one that “transcends words and thoughts, resonating deeply within the mind and consciousness.”
Reflecting on his personal experience, the Prime Minister recalled attending a similar collective chanting event in Bengaluru years ago, which left a lasting impact on him. He spoke about the collective power of millions chanting the mantra together. “The collective energy and synchronised chanting were truly extraordinary and unprecedented,” he remarked.
Reminiscing about his roots in Gujarat, where Jainism has a strong cultural presence, PM Modi said, “From a young age, I had the privilege of being in the company of Jain Acharyas.” He added, “Navkar Mantra is not just a mantra but the core of faith and the essence of life.”
He underlined the mantra’s significance beyond spirituality, saying it serves as a guide for both individuals and society. “One bows to the 108 divine qualities and remembers the welfare of humanity when reciting the Navkar Mantra,” he noted.
He further stressed that the mantra reminds people that “knowledge and action are the true directions of life, with the Guru as the guiding light, and the path emerging from within.”
The Prime Minister then urged the public to adopt nine resolutions after the collective chanting. The first resolution was ‘Water Conservation’, inspired by the words of Buddhi Sagar Maharaj Ji, who predicted a century ago that water would be sold in shops. Modi emphasised the need to “value and save every drop of water.”
The second resolution was to ‘Plant a tree in Mother’s Name’. He cited the planting of over 100 crore trees in recent months and urged citizens to plant and nurture a tree as a blessing from their mother.
He also recalled an earlier effort in Gujarat to plant 24 trees representing the 24 Tirthankaras, though it could not be fully realised due to the unavailability of certain trees.
Stressing cleanliness, Modi designated it as the third resolution and called on people to maintain hygiene in every street, neighbourhood, and city. The fourth resolution, ‘Vocal for Local’, encouraged support for local products that reflect the essence of Indian culture and labour.
The fifth resolution, ‘Explore India’, urged people to appreciate the country’s diverse regions and cultures before travelling abroad. The sixth, ‘Adopting Natural Farming’, aligned with Jainism’s principle of non-violence and called for freeing Mother Earth from chemicals.
‘Healthy Lifestyle’ was the seventh resolution. The Prime Minister advocated for Indian dietary practices, including eating millets (Shri Anna), reducing oil consumption by 10%, and leading a balanced life. The eighth, ‘Incorporating Yoga and Sports’, encouraged making them part of daily routine for physical and mental well-being.
The final resolution was ‘Helping the Poor’. Modi urged people to support the underprivileged, saying, “Whether by lending a hand or filling a plate, service is the true essence of humanity.”
“These nine resolutions will infuse new energy into individuals and provide a fresh direction to the younger generation. Their implementation will foster peace, harmony, and compassion within society,” the Prime Minister concluded.