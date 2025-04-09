PM Modi invokes spiritual power of Navkar Mantra, urges nation to adopt nine resolutions

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attired in the traditional white attire of Jainism and barefoot, participated in the Navkar Mahamantra Divas on Wednesday, where he shared his profound spiritual experience of the Navkar Mantra and urged the nation to adopt nine resolutions rooted in the values of Jainism and sustainable living.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the mantra’s ability to bring peace and mental stability. “The mantra is a unified flow of energy, embodying stability, equanimity, and a harmonious rhythm of consciousness and inner light,” he said, reciting its sacred verses and describing the experience as one that “transcends words and thoughts, resonating deeply within the mind and consciousness.”

Reflecting on his personal experience, the Prime Minister recalled attending a similar collective chanting event in Bengaluru years ago, which left a lasting impact on him. He spoke about the collective power of millions chanting the mantra together. “The collective energy and synchronised chanting were truly extraordinary and unprecedented,” he remarked.

Reminiscing about his roots in Gujarat, where Jainism has a strong cultural presence, PM Modi said, “From a young age, I had the privilege of being in the company of Jain Acharyas.” He added, “Navkar Mantra is not just a mantra but the core of faith and the essence of life.”