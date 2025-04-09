PoK is ours: Amit Shah reaffirms India's claim over region

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and BJP's principal strategist Amit Shah reaffirmed India's claim over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday. Speaking at a "Rising Bharat" summit organised by a media house, Shah asserted, "PoK Hamara hai" (PoK is ours), emphasising that India has a valid legal claim over the region.

When asked about a timeline for the annexation of PoK, Shah declined to provide a public deadline but diplomatically stated, "But PoK is of India, and every government should work on it," adding that India has a strong claim on PoK.

In response to allegations from Pakistan that India fuels violence in Balochistan, Shah categorically stated that Pakistan has failed to manage Balochistan's issues. "India doesn't interfere in it as it is their (Pakistan's) internal problem," he remarked when questioned about India's position on Balochistan's demand for an independent state.

Shah also spoke on the extradition of David Headley, saying that anyone who has abused or misused Indian soil would be brought to justice through extradition. Referring to the extradition of Tahawwur Rana as a significant achievement, he said, "Those who have also abused the land of India and the people of India, it is the responsibility of the Government of India to bring them all under the law of the country. Tahawwur Rana's return is a huge success of the Modi government's diplomacy because the governments whose bomb blasts, they could not bring it back."