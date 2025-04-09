Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government on Waqf Act, caste census at Ahmedabad session

NEW DELHI: Launching a frontal attack on the Modi government, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed the contentious Waqf Act as an assault on the Constitution and freedom of religion.

Addressing the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in Ahmedabad, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) cited a now-deleted article in the RSS-linked magazine Organiser and warned that the BJP-RSS will soon go after the rights of other minorities, such as Christians and Sikhs.

“Waqf Bill was passed by the government a few days back. It is an attack on the constitution and the freedom of religion," said Gandhi.

The leader also accused the BJP of having an ‘anti-Dalit mindset’ after its leader sprinkled Ganga water at a Ram temple in Rajasthan's Alwar to ‘purify' it following Congress's Tikaram Jully's participation in the consecration ceremony there.

“Our party’s position is that every community, religion, and language should be respected and placed in the country. It should belong to everyone," he said.