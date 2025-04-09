Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's granddaughter shot dead by husband in Bihar over alleged affair

PATNA: Union minister and HAM patron Jitan Ram Manjhi’s grand daughter was shot dead by her husband allegedly over extra-marital affair in Bihar’s Gaya district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sushma Devi, a resident of Tetua village in Gaya district.

The incident took place when Sushma’s husband Ramesh, a driver by profession, reached home late on Tuesday. He was taken aback after seeing a youth in Sushma’s room. This led to a quarrel between husband and wife. Sushma tried to pacify Ramesh, but he was not in a mood to relent.

A few minutes later, Ramesh whipped out a country-made pistol and fired at Sushma from point blank range. She fell unconscious after receiving the gunshot injury and was taken to a hospital at Gaya where she was declared dead. Ramesh, in the meantime, threw the weapon in the room and fled the spot.

Sushma’s sister Poonam said that Ramesh returned home from Patna around 12 pm. “I along with my sister’s children were in a separate room. A fight broke out between husband and wife over some issue. During the fight, Ramesh whipped out a pistol and shot at my sister,” Poonam told the police.