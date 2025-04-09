Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in the state.

Addressing a programme of the Jain community in Kolkata, Banerjee said she will protect the minority people and their property.

"I know you are aggrieved because of the enactment of the Waqf Act. Have faith, nothing will happen in Bengal by which one can divide and rule. You send out a message that all have to stay together," she said.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, appealed to the people not to pay heed to those who provoke them to launch a political movement.

Apparently referring to the violence over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Murshidabad district on Tuesday, she said, "See the situation in the bordering areas of Bangladesh.This (Waqf Bill) should have not been passed now. We have 33 per cent of minorities in Bengal. What will I do with them?"

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on April 3, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of the next day after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.