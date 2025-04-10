Apple airlifts 1.5 million iPhones from India to US to sidestep Trump's China tariffs: Report

Apple reportedly ferried around 1.5 million iPhones—amounting to 600 tons—via multiple cargo flights from India to the US to avoid steep reciprocal tariffs, Reuters has reported. The shipments were made just before US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on new tariffs on Wednesday.

The report reveals that Apple intensified production at its Indian facilities, mainly Foxconn's plant in Chennai, to build up iPhone inventory ahead of the tariff hike. To ensure faster logistics, the company also lobbied Indian authorities to cut customs clearance time at Chennai airport from 30 hours to just six, setting up a “green corridor” similar to what it uses in China.

According to the report, since March, at least six Apple-dedicated cargo flights—each capable of carrying 100 tons—have departed from India. The report also estimates that the packaged weight of an iPhone 14 and its charger is about 350 grams, which they claim each shipment could carry around 250,000 devices, bringing the total to approximately 1.5 million iPhones flown out to key US destinations like Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

India has become increasingly important to Apple’s global supply chain as the company seeks to reduce its dependence on Chinese manufacturing. About 20% of iPhones shipped to the US now come from India, according to Counterpoint Research, with the rest still sourced from China.

The move came as Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports spiked to 145% from 54%, while Indian imports face a much lower 26% duty—currently paused for 90 days, excluding China. The report notes that without this shift, the price of a high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max in the US could have surged from $1,599 to $2,300, citing projections by Rosenblatt Securities.

Foxconn’s shipments from India to the US rose significantly, with $770 million worth of devices exported in January and $643 million in February—far higher than the $110–$331 million range seen in the four months prior, says the report, citing customs data.

To meet the increased demand, Foxconn extended its operations to Sundays—typically a non-working day in India—and ramped up workforce capacity. Last year, the Chennai plant produced 20 million iPhones, including the latest iPhone 15 and 16 models. Tata, another major Apple supplier in India, is also expanding its manufacturing footprint, with two new factories under construction.

The news agency noted that neither Apple nor India’s aviation ministry responded to its requests for comment on the matter.