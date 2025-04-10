Bihar man kills 20-year-old daughter for eloping with boyfriend from different caste, arrested

PATNA: In a fresh case of honour killing, a man killed his 20-year-old daughter for eloping with her boyfriend belonging to a different caste in Bihar’s Samastipur district.

The body of Sakshi was found in the washroom of her father Mukesh Kumar Singh's house in Tanda village. Police arrested Mukesh, a retired soldier, after finding the body on Wednesday night.

Sakshi had eloped from her house with her boyfriend on March 4 and gone to New Delhi where they stayed at the residence of a relative. Mukesh had lodged a missing case with Mohiuddin Nagar police station in this connection.

The police found Sakshi in Delhi and brought her back home on Tuesday. The girl’s maternal uncle Bipin Kumar said that when he inquired from Mukesh about Sakshi’s whereabouts, he gave contradictory statements, which raised suspicion about Sakshi’s well-being.

Bipin immediately informed the police, who then questioned Mukesh. At first, Mukesh said Sakshi had run away again. But after more questioning, he admitted to killing her.

The police found Sakshi's body in the locked washroom and sent it to the hospital for an autopsy. An officer said that Sakshi and her boyfriend lived in the same area and went to college together. They became friends, but their families did not want them to marry because they were from different castes.

The officer said that after Sakshi and her boyfriend ran away, some of the boyfriend's relatives convinced them to return home. They even made a video of Sakshi being handed back to her parents. However, after returning, Sakshi's father was very ashamed and killed her.

Birendra Kumar Satyarthi, a police officer, said that Mukesh has been arrested and sent to jail for 14 days.

Sakshi's mother told the police that she did not know her husband had killed their daughter. She said, "When I didn’t find my daughter in the room, I informed my brother, who inquired about Sakshi’s whereabouts from Mukesh, who claimed that she had eloped again."

The incident has shocked the community, and people are demanding a strong punishment for the father.