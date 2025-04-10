BJP to launch awareness campaign from April 20 following implementation of new Waqf Act

They equipped the party leaders to reach out the Pasmanda (backward) Muslims across the country, more elaborately in the poll-bound states and others, telling them that the Modi government has introduced the Waqf Act with an aim to bring much-needed relief and justice to those who were impacted by illegal land acquisitions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chalked out a month-long comprehensive outreach named the “ Waqf Reforms Public Awareness “ campaign engaging all its MPs( both the Houses), ministers(both cabinet and MoS), workers, and office-bearers of all the seven fronts, including the Minority Morcha.

Notably, this newspaper has carried a story a few days ago about the BJP outreach being planned on the Waqf reforms across the country.

At the beginning of workshop, Nadda advised that the people of Pasmanda Muslims and others should know about the benefits of reforms in the Waqf and how it has ensured the rights and representation of women and poor in its functioning and accountability in transparent ways.

“Dispel the rumours of Opposition created on the Waqf Act. The Muslims must be educated with the facts to expose the Opposition’s misleading stand on it as part of their politics of appeasement”, Nadda reportedly remarked at the workshop.

He asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is determined to make Pasmanda Muslims and women stakeholders in management and welfare programmes of the Waqf with transparent and efficient management of its properties.