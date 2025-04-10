BSP leader Mayawati’s niece files FIR against husband, in-laws over dowry abuse

LUCKNOW: BSP supremo Mayawati's niece filed a dowry harassment complaint against nine persons, including her husband, mother-in-law, the municipal council chairperson and father-in-law, in Hapur district.

The BSP chief’s niece Alice, who got the FIR lodged after the intervention of the local court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, accused her in-laws of demanding Rs 50 lakh as dowry and a flat in Ghaziabad while claiming that her husband Vishal Singh was impotent.

The FIR lodged by the Kotwali police station abiding by the court order, also named

Vishal’s elder brother, his wife, Vishal’s sister and his uncle. The complainant’s mother-in-law, Pushpa Devi had once contested assembly election on a BSP ticket.

In fact, Mayawati has got nine siblings. She has six brothers—Siddharth, Naresh, Subhash, Titu, Rajkumar and Anand Kumar who is BSP’s national vice-president, and two sisters. The victim is the daughter of Naresh Kumar.