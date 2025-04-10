BSP leader Mayawati’s niece files FIR against husband, in-laws over dowry abuse

LUCKNOW: BSP supremo Mayawati's niece filed a dowry harassment complaint against nine persons, including her husband, mother-in-law, the municipal council chairperson and father-in-law, in Hapur district.
The BSP chief’s niece Alice, who got the FIR lodged after the intervention of the local court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, accused her in-laws of demanding Rs 50 lakh as dowry and a flat in Ghaziabad while claiming that her husband Vishal Singh was impotent.
The FIR lodged by the Kotwali police station abiding by the court order, also named
Vishal’s elder brother, his wife, Vishal’s sister and his uncle. The complainant’s mother-in-law, Pushpa Devi had once contested assembly election on a BSP ticket.
In fact, Mayawati has got nine siblings. She has six brothers—Siddharth, Naresh, Subhash, Titu, Rajkumar and Anand Kumar who is BSP’s national vice-president, and two sisters. The victim is the daughter of Naresh Kumar.
In her complaint, the victim told police that she was married to Vishal Singh, a resident of Ramlila Ground in Hapur, on November 9, 2023 at Hotel Hyatt in Delhi. After the marriage, her husband, father-in-law Shripal Singh, mother-in-law Pushpa Devi, brother-in-law Bhupendra alias Monu, sisters-in-law Nisha and Shivani and maternal uncle-in-law Akhilesh started demanding a flat in Indirapuram in Ghaziabad and Rs 50 lakh saying that she was related to BSP chief who had no dearth of money. So, she could easily arrange Rs 50 lakh and a flat.
On refusing to meet their demand, the victim was allegedly abused, beaten up and was given life threats.
She also alleged that her husband used to take steroid injections for body building before marriage, and he was rendered impotent due to excessive use of steroids. Her in-laws knew about it but they did not tell her or her family before marriage.
Claiming that her married life was completely ruined, the victim said when she raised the issue with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, they threatened her and even asked her to get a child through Vishal’s elder brother Bhupendra.
Alice said, on the night of February 17, 2025, she had a dispute with her husband.
After this, her brother-in-law and father-in-law took her to a room, where they thrashed her. The victim added that she was somehow saved after she raised an alarm.
The victim alleged her in-laws told her that since Mayawati’s clout was dwindling, they were not afraid of her nor could she harm them.
On February 18, Alice called her parents and filed a complaint at the local police station. She stated that despite her written complaint, no police action was initiated against her in-laws due to her mother-in-law’s influence. Then, on March 21, she sent her complaint through a registered post to SP, Hapur, but to no avail.
This led the victim to approach the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate on March 24 and file a petition. On April 8, the court ordered the local police to register a case against accused Vishal Singh, and eight others.
SP Gyananjay Singh said a case was registered and action would be taken against the accused after the probe.
The FIR was lodged against the accused under sections 85, 115(2), 352, 351(2), 74,75,76, 3 and 4 of BNS.