Cabinet nod to rail and road projects worth over Rs 4.8K cr

NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved two key transport infrastructure projects, including one for doubling the Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi single railway line (104 km) in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and another relating to the construction of a six-lane access-controlled Zirakpur bypass with a length of 19.2 km in Punjab and Haryana on “hybrid annuity mode”.

Besides the two infra projects, the cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, also approved the ‘Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) as a sub-scheme of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for the period 2025-2026 with an initial total outlay of Rs 1,600 crore.

I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that the Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi railway line project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 1,332 crore and it aimed to enhance connectivity, improve mobility, and promote sustainable development in the southern states.

He said that project spans three districts in Andhra and TN and will extend the Indian Railways network by approximately 113 km. “The enhanced connectivity will benefit both religious and tourist traffic, as the line connects Tirupati, home to Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, which attracts around 75,000 pilgrims daily, with a footfall of up to 1.5 lakh on special occasions,” he said.