Cellophane-laced water at Surat diamond factory sickens 118 workers, six critical

AHMEDABAD: A horrifying case of suspected mass poisoning rocked Surat’s diamond industry on Wednesday after a pouch of Cellophane—a toxic pesticide typically used to preserve grains was discovered in the drinking water at a factory in the Kapodra area. As many as 118 workers fell ill, and six are battling for their lives in intensive care, prompting a full-scale criminal investigation.

The incident occurred at a diamond polishing unit near Kapodra Char Rasta, where the day began routinely. By 8.30 am, over 120 employees had reported for duty. However, after an hour, panic ensued as workers began collapsing one after another, complaining of dizziness, breathlessness, and nausea.

The situation spiraled into chaos when Nikunj, a young supervisor under senior staff member Kantibhai, raised an alarm about a foul odor emanating from the drinking water cooler. Responding swiftly, the factory’s main manager ordered an inspection—leading to a chilling discovery. A torn pouch of Selfoss, a toxic pesticide commonly used for grain preservation, was found floating inside the water filter. Its plastic casing had ruptured, releasing chemical tablets into the drinking supply.

Emergency medical teams were rushed to the scene as ambulances transported the affected workers to local hospitals. Doctors at Surat Civil Hospital confirmed symptoms of acute pesticide poisoning, with several patients suffering from vomiting, respiratory distress, and severe dehydration. Of the 118 poisoned workers, 104 were shifted to Kiran Hospital—where Six workers remain in critical condition under round-the-clock care in the ICU.

Dr Mehul Panchal of the hospital said, “The jewelers drank water from a bottle containing a poisonous drug called Selfoss, which causes immediate heart failure. Although they appear to be in good health now, Selfoss has long-term effects, which is why they are under 24-hour medical supervision.”

“This is a grave and inhuman act,” said Rakesh Desai, local MLA, after visiting the hospital. “The government will ensure that the culprits are brought to justice swiftly. The safety of workers cannot be compromised," he said.

Authorities have sealed off the premises and launched a criminal investigation. Police officials have confirmed that the incident is being treated as a deliberate and premeditated act. CCTV footage is being reviewed, and all employees with access to the filtration system are under scrutiny. Forensic teams have collected water samples and remnants of the pouch for laboratory analysis.

DCP Alok Kumar of Surat city said, “Four to five Diamond worker who appeared suspicious have been questioned by the Kapodra police. Further investigation is underway with multiple teams formed. We are also verifying the list of Diamond worker from the diamond factory, and inquiries are being conducted into the roles of dealers and sub-dealers as well. Three dedicated teams are handling this. So far, around 50 statements have been recorded.”

The factory has come under fire from labor unions and workers' rights organizations, which are now demanding stricter safety protocols, regular water testing, and improved surveillance of shared amenities in industrial units.

As investigators explore all possible motives—including internal disputes and rivalries—the city remains in shock over what could have been a far more deadly tragedy. A special crime branch team has been deployed to expedite the probe.