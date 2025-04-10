Chhattisgarh government implements new surrender, rehabilitation policy for Maoists

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday has formally implemented the ‘Naxalite Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025’, replacing the previous ‘Chhattisgarh Naxalism Eradication Policy-2023’. The Vishnu Deo Sai cabinet approved the new policy last month to encourage Maoists to surrender, reintegrate them into mainstream society and provide relief to victims of Naxal violence.

According to the notification issued by the Home Department, the instruction has been placed to constitute a special committee under the chairmanship of a collector in every affected district for the effective implementation of the policy.

The concerned district superintendent of police will be the secretary of the committee besides the divisional forest officer, chief executive officer of district panchayat, two officers nominated by the collector and representatives of the armed forces will also be included in the committee.

A nodal officer will be appointed for each affected district and at the sub-divisional level to monitor the rehabilitation works. All the cases related to the victims since the formation of the Chhattisgarh state till now will be identified to extend them with relief plans.

A special portal has been developed under the new policy. The information of every victim and surrendered cadre will be recorded with a unique ID. The state home department has directed the collectors to accomplish the relief and rehabilitation action within the specified time by following the prescribed guidelines of the policy.

The new policy incorporates features like the surrendered Maoists (including other stakeholders in the conflict) will be eligible to receive enhanced financial assistance, rehabilitation support, education, self-employment opportunities, fast tracked cases and security.

“The government intends to ensure that those leaving violence behind giving up arms can build a stable and dignified life for themselves. CM Vishnu Deo Sai has emphasised that the state government is committed to completely eradicating Maoists, and this policy is a crucial step in that direction”, said a government spokesperson.