Five killed in rain-related incidents in UP; Adityanath directs officials to expedite relief measures

LUCKNOW: Rains accompanied by hailstorm and lightning lashed some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, leaving five persons dead in Firozabad, Siddharth Nagar and Sitapur districts, officials said.

State capital Lucknow was among the places, which received rains.

Firozabad Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Vishu Raja said that two people were killed due to lightning in the district.

A 30-year-old pregnant woman Lalita Devi was killed after being struck by lightning in Daulatpur village of Narkhi area, while a 32-year-old man identified as Padav Veer Singh was killed in Chinari village of Jasrana area.

The ADM said the family members of the deceased will be given financial assistance.

Ghanshyam (40), a labourer, died after being struck by lightning in Siddharthnagar.

The incident took place in Gaura Mangua village when he was going for work in rains, officials said.

In Sitapur, two persons died in separate incidents due to heavy thunderstorms and lightning.

Harishchandra (25) died due to lightning in Moch Khurd village in Biswan Police Station area when he was working in his field, while 55-year-old Kusuma Devi died when a wall collapsed on her due to heavy rains in Rasoolpur village in Sakran Police Station area.