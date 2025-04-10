From water crisis to party legacy: Former Rajasthan CM Raje's statements reignite speculations

JAIPUR: Strong remarks by former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje over the deepening drinking water crisis in parts of Rajasthan has pushed the central government to step in and seek an urgent report from the state government.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, in a social media post, stated, “Vasundhara Raje’s concern regarding the water crisis in Jhalawar has been taken seriously. A factual report has been sought from the Rajasthan government.”

Raje had earlier lashed out at government officials over the worsening water situation in several areas of Jhalawar district. During her visit to Raipur town, she reprimanded officers over the lack of action and strongly voiced the public’s distress.

Posting on Instagram, Raje wrote, “Do only the officers feel thirsty? Does the public not feel the same? While the people suffer in this scorching summer due to lack of water, the officers appear indifferent. Water should reach the lips of the people, not remain confined to paper. The officers are asleep while the public cries. I will not let this continue.”

She also questioned the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, under which the Prime Minister allocated Rs 42,000 crore for drinking water supply.

“Give an account of every rupee. What happened to Jhalawar’s share of the funds? The government is releasing money, but the officers are failing to implement the schemes properly. This is why the people of Rajasthan remain thirsty. If this is the situation in April, what will happen in June and July?” she warned.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie also weighed in on the issue, commenting on social media, “If the former Chief Minister herself feels helpless, imagine the plight of the common man.”