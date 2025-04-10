From water crisis to party legacy: Former Rajasthan CM Raje's statements reignite speculations

JAIPUR: Strong remarks by former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje over the deepening drinking water crisis in parts of Rajasthan has pushed the central government to step in and seek an urgent report from the state government.
Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, in a social media post, stated, “Vasundhara Raje’s concern regarding the water crisis in Jhalawar has been taken seriously. A factual report has been sought from the Rajasthan government.”
Raje had earlier lashed out at government officials over the worsening water situation in several areas of Jhalawar district. During her visit to Raipur town, she reprimanded officers over the lack of action and strongly voiced the public’s distress.
Posting on Instagram, Raje wrote, “Do only the officers feel thirsty? Does the public not feel the same? While the people suffer in this scorching summer due to lack of water, the officers appear indifferent. Water should reach the lips of the people, not remain confined to paper. The officers are asleep while the public cries. I will not let this continue.”
She also questioned the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, under which the Prime Minister allocated Rs 42,000 crore for drinking water supply.
“Give an account of every rupee. What happened to Jhalawar’s share of the funds? The government is releasing money, but the officers are failing to implement the schemes properly. This is why the people of Rajasthan remain thirsty. If this is the situation in April, what will happen in June and July?” she warned.
Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie also weighed in on the issue, commenting on social media, “If the former Chief Minister herself feels helpless, imagine the plight of the common man.”
Legacy, Loyalty, and Emotion: Raje’s Tribute to Rajmata Scindia
In another event that drew attention, Raje unveiled a statue of her mother, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, in Jhalawar on Wednesday. During her emotional speech, she underscored her family’s contributions to the Bharatiya Janata Party and remembered her mother’s humility and service-driven politics.
Raje recounted, “After Atal Ji and Advani Ji became BJP presidents, both wanted Rajmata to take over as the national president. But she refused. In 1967, when she formed the first Jan Sangh government in Madhya Pradesh, there was demand to make her Chief Minister. She chose Govind Narayan Singh instead.”
Raje quoted her mother's word, “I do not become the Chief Minister. I make them.”
Visibly emotional, Raje recalled a poignant moment before her mother’s death: “When BJP and its allies secured an absolute majority and it was decided that Atal Ji would become Prime Minister, Rajmata was unconscious due to illness. When Atal Ji and Advani Ji visited her in the hospital, she briefly regained consciousness and said, ‘I was alive only for today. My last wish has been fulfilled.’ A few days later, she passed away.”
She added, “Rajmata taught us that doing good work invites opposition, but one must stay committed and fearless.”
Political Circles Abuzz with Speculation
Raje’s recent statements have reignited political speculation, especially since her marginalisation within the party post-2023 Assembly elections. Bhajanlal Sharma, a first-time MLA, was chosen as Chief Minister over her, and during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, her role was limited to campaigning in her son Dushyant Singh’s constituency.
Political observers note that Raje was hopeful of her son’s inclusion in the Union Cabinet—a development that did not materialise. Despite this, she maintained a low profile in recent months.
Those close to Raje suggest that silence has never been her political style. Hence, any statement or appearance by her is seen as significant. Whether this resurgence in public and political discourse marks a more assertive phase for the veteran leader remains to be seen.