Gujarat ATS busts fake arms license racket with Northeast-Haryana nexus; Guns, cartridges seized

AHMEDABAD: In a major crackdown, the Gujarat ATS has exposed a racket involving bogus arms licenses issued to Gujaratis using fake addresses from Nagaland and Manipur.

Acting on intelligence, the ATS seized over 21 firearms and 624 live cartridges, unearthing a deep-rooted network. The probe revealed that individuals from Haryana were behind the issuance of these counterfeit licenses linked to the Northeast.

So far, 108 people have been booked, with 23 already arrested, while a massive manhunt is underway to nab the remaining accused.

Tightening its grip on the fake arms license racket, the Gujarat ATS has arrested 16 more individuals linked to the scam. This fresh wave of arrests follows the April 8 operation, where seven accused were caught with six illegal weapons and 135 live cartridges.

Building on their remand and interrogation, ATS swiftly tracked down and apprehended 16 additional suspects, intensifying the probe into the growing arms license fraud.

Gujarat ATS DySP S.L. Chaudhary told reporters on Thursday, “The ATS had registered a case related to bogus arms licenses and initially arrested seven accused. The court granted an 11-day remand for their interrogation. During this period, we received information about 16 more individuals involved. The ATS acted swiftly and recovered 15 weapons and 489 cartridges from them. Several bogus licenses have also been seized.”