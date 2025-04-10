Guwahati Diary | Audio clips land two leaders in trouble

In less than a fortnight, two political leaders in Assam have come under fire over allegations of graft. It all started after CPI(M) legislator Manoranjan Talukdar was heard demanding money from a syndicate member in an audio clip that has gone viral on social media. The Sorbhog MLA questioned the authenticity of the tape. Just days later, another clip surfaced online in which someone could be heard demanding money from another person linked to coal trade on behalf of Congress state president Bhupen Kumar Borah. The Congress leader has dismissed it as a conspiracy to weaken his party’s fight against the illegal coal syndicate.

Kaziranga saw a record 4L visitors in 2024–25

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam witnessed a record number of tourist footfall in 2024–25. According to the park authorities, Kaziranga welcomed a total of 4,06,564 tourists in the period, including 17,693 foreigners. The director of the park, Sonali Ghosh, noted that the number of visitors had grown four times over the last 10 years. “The rise in the number of foreign visitors has been remarkable. They now comprise an impressive 4.5% of the total tourists,” Ghosh said, adding that local businesses have also benefitted from the massive boost in tourism in the park famed for its one-horned rhinos.

50 railway stations being redeveloped in state

As many as 50 railway stations in Assam are being redeveloped as Amrit Bharat Stations. Once completed, they will offer a better travel experience, particularly for Divyang passengers, along with free WiFi, modern kiosks and waiting halls, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said. Redevelopment works are being carried out in 60 railway stations across the Northeast under the scheme. Meanwhile, the Northeast Frontier Railway has eliminated 28 manned level crossings through a combination of road overbridges, road under bridges, low-height subways, direct closures and planned diversions.

