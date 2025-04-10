HC asks Soren to form panel on Parasnath Hill, seeks report

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to form a committee comprising members of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), state government representatives, and the petitioner to visit the site and submit a report on its condition.

The directive came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Jain organisation ‘Jyot’ to maintain the sanctity of Parasnath Hills in accordance with their religious beliefs and traditions.

The court will pass an interim order after examining the findings. During the hearing, the petitioners’ advocate argued that Parasnath Hill is the nirvana bhoomi (place of liberation) of several Jain Tirthankaras and holds immense religious significance for Jain followers.

In recent years, the site’s sanctity has been compromised due to the sale of liquor and meat, encroachments, and unauthorised constructions. They also objected to eggs being served in nearby Anganwadi centres. They raised concerns about the government’s push to promote the area as a tourist destination, which they claimed could further erode its spiritual environment.

The petitioners claimed that the government has failed to curb these activities which hurt Jain sentiments, citing a January 5, 2023 notification by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change urging the preservation of the site in alignment with Jain traditions.