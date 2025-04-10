HC asks Soren to form panel on Parasnath Hill, seeks report

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to form a committee comprising members of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), state government representatives, and the petitioner to visit the site and submit a report on its condition.
The directive came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Jain organisation ‘Jyot’ to maintain the sanctity of Parasnath Hills in accordance with their religious beliefs and traditions.
The court will pass an interim order after examining the findings. During the hearing, the petitioners’ advocate argued that Parasnath Hill is the nirvana bhoomi (place of liberation) of several Jain Tirthankaras and holds immense religious significance for Jain followers.
In recent years, the site’s sanctity has been compromised due to the sale of liquor and meat, encroachments, and unauthorised constructions. They also objected to eggs being served in nearby Anganwadi centres. They raised concerns about the government’s push to promote the area as a tourist destination, which they claimed could further erode its spiritual environment.
The petitioners claimed that the government has failed to curb these activities which hurt Jain sentiments, citing a January 5, 2023 notification by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change urging the preservation of the site in alignment with Jain traditions.
Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan, appearing for the state, informed the court that the government is sensitive to the concerns of all religious communities, including Jains. He told the bench that measures are already being taken to stop the sale of meat.
Parasnath Hill holds profound spiritual significance for two distinct communities: the Tribals and the Jains. Despite their vastly different customs and dietary practices, both groups revere this sacred site.
The Adivasis, who comprise 26% of the state population as per Census 2011, worship the hill as Marang Buru, while for the Jains, Sammed Shikhar, located on the Parasnath hills, is one of their most important pilgrimage sites.
Notably, hours after the Centre stopped tourism and eco-tourism activities and banned liquor and drugs on Parasnath Hills in January 2023 to protect the sanctity of Sammed Shikarji, tribals living in the region started raising their demand to free their hills from outside interference.
A look back
October 22, 2018: State issues notification declaring Sammed Shikar ji as eco-tourism spot
February 16, 2019: Jharkhand govt publishes Gazette declaring Sammed Shikarji as tourist spot
August 2, 2019: Center approves the notification issued by state
February 17, 2022: Official gazette was published by Hemant Soren govt declaring Sammed Shikarji as Jain pilgrimage
January 3, 2023: Tribals organised silent mach in Ranchi against it
January 5, 2023: Center stops all tourism and eco-tourism activities
National Commission for Minorities takes cognizance
January 10, 2023: Tribals organize ‘Mahajutaan’ ((grand assemblage) at Parasmath
January 8, 2025: PIL filed in Jharkhand HC
January 24, 2025: HC issues notices to Centre and state