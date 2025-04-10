India proposes to set up BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence for Agriculture Cooperation in India

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, represented India at the 3rd BIMSTEC Agriculture Ministerial Meeting (BAMM) held in Kathmandu. During this meeting, he proposed the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Agricultural Cooperation.

Agriculture ministers and senior agriculture officials from the BIMSTEC countries - India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, and Sri Lanka - gathered for the third time to discuss strategies for boosting the BIMSTEC agriculture sector, including cooperation in fisheries and livestock.

“Agriculture and Food Security” is one of the BIMSTEC core areas of cooperation to promote regional development, connectivity and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal. The 1st BAMM took place in Myanmar on 12 July 2019, followed by the 2nd BAMM in India on 10 November 2022.

In his address, Chouhan stated that BIMSTEC is a natural choice for India to fulfil its key foreign policy priorities of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘Act East Policy’.