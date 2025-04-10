JD(U) leader shot dead in Bihar's Khagaria, family feud suspected

PATNA: A 50-year-old man, stated to be a nephew of JD(U) MLA Panna Lal Singh Patel, was shot dead by unidentified armed criminals in Bihar’s Khagaria district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kaushal Singh, a resident of Kaithi Tola in Khagaria. The incident took place when Kaushal, along with his wife, was returning home at Kaithi Tola under Chhautham police station limits on his motorbike late on Tuesday.

The assailants fired at Kaushal from close range, causing grievous injuries, and fled the spot soon after he fell unconscious.

Kaushal, a former Panchayat Samiti member, was also associated with JD(U). The incident occurred when they were returning home from their warehouse late on Wednesday. People rushed to the spot after she raised an alarm.

Kaushal was immediately taken to a nearby hospital at Chautham but was declared dead. The deceased’s wife later revealed the names of the suspects involved in the killing. However, police have so far failed to make any headway in connection with the incident.

The deceased’s wife demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. She told the police that the criminals might have followed them on a separate motorbike after leaving the warehouse for their native village.

“The criminals intercepted my husband and fired at him when we were about to reach home,” he told the interrogators.