J&K LG Sinha sacks two more government employees for alleged anti-national activities

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday dismissed two more government employees from service for their alleged anti-national activities by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

Of the two sacked employees, Basharat Ahmad Mir is an Assistant Wireless Operator in the Police, and the other, Ishtiyak Ahmed Malik, is a Senior Assistant in the Public Works (R&B) Department.

“The activities of these below-mentioned employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them thickly involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, evidencing their involvement in terror-related activities,” an official spokesman said.

He said Basharat Ahmad Mir, resident of Srinagar, was under intelligence radar on the basis of highly credible inputs from agencies that he was in continuous touch with Pakistan intelligence operatives.

“He was sharing critical and vital information with the adversary about security installations and deployment. His actions posed a significant threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, having the potential to compromise broader national security interests of India,” the spokesman said.