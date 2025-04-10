J&K LG Sinha sacks two more government employees for alleged anti-national activities

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday dismissed two more government employees from service for their alleged anti-national activities by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution of India.
Of the two sacked employees, Basharat Ahmad Mir is an Assistant Wireless Operator in the Police, and the other, Ishtiyak Ahmed Malik, is a Senior Assistant in the Public Works (R&B) Department.
“The activities of these below-mentioned employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them thickly involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, evidencing their involvement in terror-related activities,” an official spokesman said.
He said Basharat Ahmad Mir, resident of Srinagar, was under intelligence radar on the basis of highly credible inputs from agencies that he was in continuous touch with Pakistan intelligence operatives.
“He was sharing critical and vital information with the adversary about security installations and deployment. His actions posed a significant threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, having the potential to compromise broader national security interests of India,” the spokesman said.
The spokesman further said the other sacked employee, Ishtiyak Ahmed Malik, resident of Anantnag in South Kashmir, was listed as an active member of the proscribed unlawful association Jamaat-e-Islami J&K and a terror associate of the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.
“As a key functionary of JeI, he played a crucial role in strengthening the organisation within his sphere of influence. He also facilitated the creation of a network of sympathisers who later became overground workers and foot soldiers of Hizbul Mujahideen, which has been involved in a series of terrorist attacks on Indian security forces, politicians, government functionaries, civilians, military establishments, and critical infrastructure,” he said.
The spokesman said Ishtiyak covertly facilitated the terrorist activities of Hizbul by providing food, shelter, and other logistics to the terrorists and played a significant role in aiding, facilitating, guiding, and abetting terrorist activities, especially in South Kashmir.
“He used to provide crucial intelligence to the terrorists regarding the movement of security forces, helping them to evade capture and launch counter-attacks, often resulting in casualties among security forces,” he said.
The Lt Governor has so far sacked over 70 government employees in J&K for their alleged anti-national activities by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution of India.
Under the proviso (C) of Article 311(2), the government is empowered to terminate an employee without recourse to the normal procedure if it is satisfied that his/her retention in public service is prejudicial to the security of the state.