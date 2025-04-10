NCW takes suo motu cognisance to online threats issued to content creator Apoorva Mukhija

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of online threats, including rape and death threats, issued to digital content creator Apoorva Mukhija on her Instagram and other social media platforms.

Mukhija, who was earlier summoned by NCW in the controversial India’s Got Latent row and had issued regret, shared screenshots of such comments directed at her on her social media platforms.

Strongly condemning the online threats to Mukhija, known as Rebel Kid on social media platforms, the NCW reiterated that in no civilised society should any woman feel unsafe, whether in the physical world or online.

The Commission has also sought action into the matter.

“The NCW strongly condemns such despicable behaviour and reiterates that in no civilised society should any woman feel unsafe, whether in the physical world or online. It is the duty of law enforcement authorities to ensure that the perpetrators hiding behind digital screens are identified and held accountable under the law,” a statement issued by NCW said.

“Issuing threats of sexual violence or death sets a dangerous precedent and must be dealt with sternly,” it added.

The Commission further noted that it had recently “summoned Mukhija for her crude remarks made during a public show, to which she appeared before the Commission and tendered an apology for her actions.”

“However, under no circumstances can online abuse, especially in the form of rape threats, be justified or overlooked,” the NCW said.

The Commission has also written to the DGP Maharashtra and have directed them to immediately initiate a thorough investigation into the matter and extend all necessary support and security to Mukhija.

NCW has also sought a detailed action taken report within three days.

“NCW remains committed to safeguarding the dignity and rights of women across all platforms and calls for collective responsibility from social media companies, law enforcement, and society at large to build a safe digital environment for women,” the statement said.