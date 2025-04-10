NIA forms high-level team of 12 sleuths to interrogate Tahawwur Rana

NEW DELHI: After getting custody of Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind, a high-level team of 12 NIA personnel, including two Inspector Generals (IGs), one Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and one Superintendent of Police (SP) besides the NIA chief himself, will grill the extradited accused.

A source said, “Only 12 members related to the investigation will have access to the cell in which Rana will be lodged and they include NIA Director General (DG) Sadanand Date, IG Ashish Batra, DIG Jaya Roy among others.” If anyone else seeks to visit Rana, they would require prior permission to do so, he said.

Sources said that during the course of questioning, Rana will be shown crucial evidence linked to the terror attacks, including recorded voice samples, photos, videos, and emails, which were gathered during the investigation. These pieces of evidence are expected to play a critical role in uncovering further details in the case including Rana’s involvement with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, and his connections to the Pakistani Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), they added.