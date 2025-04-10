Tahawwur Rana case: MHA appoints Narender Mann as special public prosecutor for three years

NEW DELHI: With the extradition process of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, now complete and his expected arrival in New Delhi by noon today, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed Advocate Narender Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case.

In an order, a copy of which is with this newspaper, the MHA said, “Mann will conduct trials and other matters related to NIA case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI (against Tahawwur Hussain Rana and David Coleman Headley) on behalf of the National Investigation Agency before the NIA Special Courts at Delhi and Appellate Courts for a period of 3 years from the date of publication of the notification or till the completion of the trial of the said case, whichever is earlier.”

According to sources, Rana was handed over to Indian authorities in Los Angeles. Upon his arrival in New Delhi, a multi-agency team comprising intelligence officials, NIA officers and criminology psychologists will interrogate him.