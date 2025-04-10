Policeman injured in attack by protestors in Bihar's Saran

SARAN: An assistant sub-inspector of police was injured after he was attacked by a group of protestors who blocked a road in Bihar's Saran district following a boy's death in an accident, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred when Kumar, along with other policemen, went to clear a road blockade caused by a group of people who were protesting the death of a seven-year-old boy under the wheels of a truck in Pakritola Kevari Kala locality, under the jurisdiction of Amnaur Police station.

The Saran district police, in a statement, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjay Kumar was attacked by the protestors when he was trying to convince them that appropriate action would be taken against the truck driver.