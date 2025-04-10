Protesting teachers begin relay hunger strike in Kolkata, criticises mayor's statement on job losses

KOLKATA: Amidst ongoing protests by a group of teachers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court ruling that deemed the entire appointment process tainted, a relay hunger strike began outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) office on Thursday. The protest was sparked by police violence on Wednesday when the teachers attempted to enter the DI office in Kasba, South Kolkata.

Amid the protests, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim stirred controversy by stating that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed the teachers to go to schools, but they ignored her directions and chose to gherao the DI office instead, a claim that has sparked criticism.

The agitating teachers said that their statement was in bad taste when lakhs of students who lost their jobs are in desperate need of employment opportunities.

The teachers and other staff who lost their jobs said that they were also protesting police action against their compatriots at the district inspector (DI) of schools' office at Kasba in south Kolkata on Wednesday.

"We started a relay hunger strike agitation with one teacher at the beginning and will soon chalk out a further programme to protest the issue," one of the protesters told reporters outside the SSC office at Salt Lake here .