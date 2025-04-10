Rare sighting of Indian giant flying squirrel in Uttarakhand's Ranikhet thrills naturalists

DEHRADUN: A rare sighting of the Indian giant flying squirrel has been reported in Ranikhet, a picturesque hill station in Uttarakhand. This is the first time the nocturnal creature has been spotted in the region, and its appearance has been hailed as a good omen by locals.

The Indian giant flying squirrel is listed in Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Renowned nature and wildlife photographer Kamal Goswami captured a stunning image of the creature in Ranikhet.

"I consider it a privilege to have spotted this rare species. Locals believe its appearance is a good sign," Goswami told TNIE.

When he spotted the squirrel again on Wednesday, he informed the forest department. "Upon receiving the information, the department swiftly rescued the squirrel and released it back into the wild," officials confirmed.

Goswami, a serving Uttarakhand police officer and an avid naturalist, shared his insights on the rare Indian giant flying squirrel with TNIE. "This mysterious and rare creature, although resembling a squirrel, is distinct from the common squirrel," Goswami said.