SC to hear on April 16 pleas challenging validity of Waqf Amendment Act, anti- religious conversion laws

NEW DELHI: A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear on April 16 as many as 10 petitions, including the one filed by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

According to the apex court website, besides the CJI, Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan are part of the three-judge bench for hearing the petitions.

In addition to AIMPLB's plea, the court has listed for hearing the petitions filed by AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, Association for the Protection of Civil Rights, Arshad Madani, Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, Anjum Kadari, Taiyyab Khan Salmani, Mohammad Shafi, Mohammed Fazlurrahim and RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha.

A few other petitions are yet to be listed before the bench by the apex court registry.

The Centre, on April 8, filed a caveat in the apex court and sought a hearing before any order was passed in the matter.

A caveat is filed by a party in the high courts and the apex court to ensure that no orders are passed without hearing it.

The central government on Tuesday notified the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which got the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 after its passage from Parliament following heated debates in both houses.

The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it.

It was cleared by the Lok Sabha with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Mohammad Jawed are other key petitioners.

On April 7, a bench headed by the CJI assured senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, to consider listing the petitions.

The DMK moved the top court through its deputy general secretary A Raja and said in a press release, "Despite widespread opposition, the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025 was passed by the union government without proper consideration of the objections raised by the members of the JPC and the other stakeholders."