Security forces destroy five Maoist bunkers in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a breakthrough, the security forces demolished as many as five underground Maoist bunkers in the jungles of Kalpaburu under Jaraikele police station in Chaibasa. It is believed that these rebels belonging to CPI-Maoists might have been using those bunkers for hiding after executing subversive activities.

The police and paramilitary forces were prompted to blow up the bunkers one after another after they had stumbled upon the existence of one of such bunkers at the Kulpaburu jungle.

According to police, a search operation is being conducted in the jungles of Chotanagra and Jaraikela since March 4, 2025.

“We have recovered five bunkers, being used by the Maoists for hiding themselves during operations, till the security forces receded. These bunkers were large enough to accommodate several rebels at a time measuring nearly eight feet high and 15 feet long,” said Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar.

These bunkers were open from both ends so that they could escape from the other end if found by the security forces from any of the ends, he added.