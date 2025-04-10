Senior BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey bats for Nitish as Deputy PM

PATNA: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey advocated for making Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) President Nitish Kumar the Deputy Prime Minister, creating ripples in political circles in the poll-bound state.

Talking to media persons, Choubey said that he wanted to see Nitish Kumar as Deputy Prime Minister, the second from Bihar to serve the office after late Jagjivan Ram, a Congress stalwart.

“Nitish Kumar’s contribution to the NDA is tremendous. He has been strengthening hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by playing the role of an anchor in the NDA. It’s my wish that he be made the Deputy PM,” he told the media.

The former Buxar MP’s remarks came at a time when state assembly elections are due in October-November. Choubey’s statement is being viewed as BJP’s future plan to make an ‘honourable exit’ for JD(U) president, who is seeking his next term as chief minister after assembly elections.

Choubey had served as a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet before moving to centre as a minister in NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, he was denied ticket from Buxar in 2024 Lok Sabha elections as central leadership was tipped off that there was strong resentment among people against Choubey in the constituency.